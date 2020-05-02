https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-conservative-giant-candace-owens-suspended-twitter-posting-tweet-challenging-tyrannical-michigan-governor-whitmer/

Conservative Superstar Candace Owens was suspended from Twitter today for challenging Michigan’s tyrannical Governor Gretchen Whitmer!

Candace was locked out of her Twitter account.

The Pro-Trump author, speaker and pundit has over 2.2 million followers on the social media platform!

Candace is also one of President Trump’s most vocal and popular supporters.

Candace wrote The Gateway Pundit and sent us the tweet that infuriated the Twitter elites:

TRENDING: Kellyanne Conway Drops a BOMB — Implicates Obama in Oval Office Scheme to Destroy Trump (VIDEO)

Candace Owens: “Apparently @GovWhitmer believes she is a duly elected dictator of a socialist country. The people of Michigan need to stand up to her. Open your businesses. Go to work. The police think she’s crazy too. They are not going to arrest 10,000,000 people for going to work.

Candace Owens sent us this statement this morning:

Twitter has locked me out of my account but has decided to omit which of their policies I have violated. Apparently, encouraging citizens to go to work is a violation, but Alexandria Ocasión Cortez encouraging workers to boycott and protest is not. I stand by my statement about Governor Whitmer acting as a dictator. Both the Sherriff Departments and the citizens, and the state legislature of Michigan are in agreement with me. I will not kowtow to a socialist world order that seeks to limit my constitutional freedom of speech.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

