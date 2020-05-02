https://www.theblaze.com/news/candace-owens-suspended-by-twitter-for-encouraging-michigan-residents-to-defy-dem-govs-stay-at-home-order

Candace Owens was suspended from Twitter over the weekend for encouraging Michigan residents to return to work in defiance of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, the Washington Examiner reported.

“Apparently @GovWhitmer believes she is a duly elected dictator of a socialist country. The people of Michigan need to stand up to her. Open your businesses. Go to work,” Owens tweeted. “The police think she’s crazy too. They are not going to arrest 10,000,000 people for going to work.”

Twitter said the tweet violated its platform guidelines, and it no longer appears on Owens’s timeline. Twitter, however, did not specify which rule Owens broke.

Owens told the Washington Examiner:

I unequivocally stand by every single word of my tweet. If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can use Twitter’s platform to encourage workers to walk out and boycott — I should be allowed to encourage lawful citizens to resume work. The only person breaking any laws is governor-turned-dictator Gretchen Whitmer, who is impoverishing millions, ignoring the votes of her state legislature, and as a result, rolling over the constitutionally protected rights of Michigan citizens. Twitter was unable or unwilling to provide me with any specific rule that I violated, which is why I have appealed their decision. While I am not an expert on Twitter TOS, I cannot see how suggesting people ought to work would be a violation of anything other than socialist reverie

Social media platforms have been increasingly cracking down on people who advocate the defiance of stay-at-home orders.

YouTube has said it will remove content that goes against recommendations from the World Health Organization, while Facebook is re-directing users who interact with what they call “misinformation” to the WHO.

As of Saturday afternoon, Owens’s Twitter account was still visible online, but she remained locked out, Mediate reported.

