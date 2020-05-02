https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/candace-owens-suspended-twitter-challenging-michigan-gov-whitmer/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Conservative Superstar Candace Owens was suspended from Twitter today for challenging Michigan’s tyrannical Governor Gretchen Whitmer!

Candace was locked out of her Twitter account.

The Pro-Trump author, speaker and pundit has over 2.2 million followers on the social media platform!

Candace is also one of President Trump’s most vocal and popular supporters.

Candace wrote The Gateway Pundit and sent us the tweet that infuriated the Twitter elites:

