(NEW YORK POST) China’s military banished a “provocative” US Navy destroyer from the South China Sea this week amid escalating tensions in the region — with the Communist country also expected to squash more pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said the Navy vessel had been expelled from the oil-rich stretch of water after entering Chinese waters, and called on the US to instead focus on its “national epidemic situation,” referring to the coronavirus crisis — which originated in China.

