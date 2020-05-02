https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/cops-tense-stand-off-thousands-demanding-california-beaches-bereopened/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters stood off with mounted police Friday as they assembled on the boardwalk at Huntington Beach angered by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to close the beaches and called for an end to the coronavirus shutdown.

Gov. Newsom acted to close state and local beaches in Orange County to residents from Friday morning after ‘disturbing’ images showed thousands flocking to the sands last weekend – ignoring the state’s stay-at-home order.

The rally was one of many held in at least 10 states across the US on Friday in anger over the extended lockdowns.

Thousands in cities including New York City, LA, Chicago, Raleigh, Columbus gathered at city halls and state houses to demand freedom after weeks of being forced to stay home.

