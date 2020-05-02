https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/coronavirus-homeschooling-77-parents-say-teachers-paid-teaching-kids/

(FOX NEWS) Good teachers change lives for the better – and nearly 80 percent of parents agree that educators deserve a major raise, after taking charge of their children’s schooling at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new study claims.

From preschool to college, learning has gone virtual amid the global COVID-19 outbreak and transformed parents of young children into part-time teachers practically overnight. And in a new study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children, seven out of 10 polled admitted that this new assignment is more challenging than their full-time job.

In new research from OnePoll and educational gaming company Osmo, 77 percent of parents agreed that teachers should be paid more for all they do, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports. Four in five even said they have a newfound respect for educators after guiding their own child’s distance learning during quarantine.

