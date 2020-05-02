https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/coronavirus-world-must-prepare-2nd-3rd-wave-covid-19-warns/

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) Countries around the world must be prepared for a “second or third wave” of the coronavirus until a vaccine is available, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.

Europe remains “very much in the grip” of the pandemic, despite positive signs it was passing the peak, said Dr Hans Kluge, the head of the WHO in Europe.

“Covid-19 is not going away any time soon,” he added.

It comes after the University of Oxford announced it was partnering with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca for the development, manufacture and large-scale distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate currently being trialed in the UK.

