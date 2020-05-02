https://www.theblaze.com/news/dem-state-lawmaker-facing-calls-to-resign-over-vulgar-tweet-about-biden-accuser

A Democratic state lawmaker is facing calls from within his own party to step down after posting a vulgar tweet about female anatomy to explain why he does not believe Tara Reade, the woman who claims Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked for him in the Senate.

What are the details?

Reade accused Biden of putting his hands under her skirt and penetrating her against her will when she was a Senate aide in 1993. Biden denied the claim on Friday after weeks of silence, and Democrats — who urged Americans to “believe all women” during the confirmation hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh — are now divided over whether Reade’s claim against Biden is credible.

New Hampshire state Rep. Richard Komi (D) decided to share his unfiltered opinion on Twitter, writing, “Judging by the position of the female vagina, it will not be easy for anyone to just put their finger into the vagina unless their (sic) is some Cooperation from the female herself. That is why I believe Tara Reade’s allegations is false. She is looking for attention.”

The post was quickly deleted, but still widely shared by those who snapped a shot of the message before it disappeared. Backlash ensued.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reported that Democratic New Hampshire House Majority Leader Steven Shurtleff asked Komi to resign for his comments, and by Friday evening, the chair of the state’s Democratic party joined suit.

Komi issued an apology for his remarks, telling the Washington Examiner, ‘I regret the poor choice of words that I used. It kind of portrayed me as someone who doesn’t care about women or the victims of sexual assault. That is not the case.”

He added, “It’s regrettable that I used those words. Those words do not reflect the person I am. I wish that I had chosen my words more carefully and I do apologize.”

The lawmaker told The Examiner he has not yet decided whether or not he will give up his seat, but that he will make that decision within the “next couple of days.”

