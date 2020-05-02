https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/dems-likely-republicans-report-neighbors-pandemic/

(JUST THE NEWS) Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to say they’d report neighbors for holding a social gathering in violation of coronavirus stay-at-home orders, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

“There is a huge partisan difference,” Rasmussen said. “By a 44% to 31% margin, a plurality of Democrats would turn in their neighbors. By a 60% to 25% margin, Republicans would not. Independents are evenly divided. Other data I’ve released shows that a plurality of Republicans now believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Democrats strongly disagree.”

Just 36% of voters overall say they would report their neighbors to police for having a social gathering of 15 to 20 people, in violation of stay-at-home rules. Forty-three percent (43%) would not.

