President Donald Trump mocked anti-Trump pundit Nicolle Wallace on Saturday, calling her a “third rate lapdog.”

“She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes!”

Trump reacted to a video of Wallace accusing Republicans of running a “smear campaign” against Joe Biden after former Senate staffer Tara Reade accused him of a sexual assault.

Wallace worked for former President George W. Bush’s White House and continued on as Republican establishment strategist. She also joined Sen. John McCain’s 2008 campaign and was an adviser to Sarah Palin. Wallace later said she did not vote for McCain because of her concerns about Palin.

She was a co-host on ABC’s The View for a year before she was fired. by and went to MSNBC during Trump’s campaign.

Wallace left the Republican party, joining up with the scattered Never Trump punditry propped up by cable news.

In 2018, she asked an NBC reporter how she resisted the temptation to run up and wring White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ neck.

She was also mocked for an interview with Biden in March.

Nicole Wallace from MSDNC thanks Joe Biden SEVEN times in 25 seconds 😂 Smh ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VB7VxNGAV5 — Mr. Jones™️🇺🇸 (@MrJones_tm) March 24, 2020

