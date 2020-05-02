But as with any revolution, there was some overcorrection.

When liberals heralded the idea that all women must be believed, it made me wince. Al Franken was pressured to pack up without a hearing, given a push by Kirsten Gillibrand, who told The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer that while she had not talked to any of her colleague’s accusers: “The women who came forward felt it was sexual harassment. So it was.”