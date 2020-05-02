https://www.theblaze.com/news/explosive-intel-doc-reveals-how-china-lied-to-the-world-about-coronavirus-orchestrated-cover-up

An explosive document compiled by the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance details in exhaustive detail how the Chinese communist government lied to the world about coronavirus.

The bombshell 15-page document “lays the foundation for the case of negligence being mounted against China,” the Daily Telegraph reported.

The recently leaked document states that the Chinese government deliberately suppressed and destroyed evidence of the virus, covered-up news of the outbreak by “disappearing” doctors and scientists who dared to speak out, lied about human-to-human transmission, and refused to provide international scientists working on a vaccine with a live strain of COVID-19.

“Five Eyes” is an intelligence alliance between the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to the document, the Chinese communist government began censoring information about the virus in December, and instituted a travel ban in China despite telling the rest of the world that such bans were unnecessary.

The document also reveals that intelligence analysts are investigating whether COVID-19 originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Dr. Shi Zhengli, a Chinese virologist who studies SARS-CoV viruses at the Wuhan lab, is prominently discussed in the intelligence dossier.

From the Daily Telegraph:

In Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, not far from the now infamous Wuhan wet market, Dr Shi and her team work in

high-protective gear in level-three and level-four bio-containment laboratories studying deadly bat-derived

coronaviruses. At least one of the estimated 50 virus samples Dr Shi has in her laboratory is a 96 per cent genetic match to COVID-19.

When Dr Shi heard the news about the outbreak of a new pneumonia-like virus, she spoke about the sleepless nights she

suffered worrying whether it was her lab that was responsible for the outbreak.

Indeed, Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell confirmed this week that the U.S. Intelligence Community is investigating whether COVID-19 came from the Wuhan lab.

“As we do in all crises, the Community’s experts respond by surging resources and producing critical intelligence on issues vital to U.S. national security,” Grenell said. “The IC will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

China, however, claims the virus came from a wet market near the laboratory. Still, that has not stopped China from allowing the infamous wet markets to continue operating.

