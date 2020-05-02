https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-aid-to-states-may-hinge-on-sanctuary-city-reform-white-house-press-secretary_3336085.html

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that the Trump administration may insist on sanctuary city reform in discussions with states on the next round of COVID-19 relief funding, commonly referred to as “phase four.”

“Phase 4 is something we want to start negotiating on immediately and get to work on,” McEnany said on her first day on the job as the new White House press secretary, adding that funding shouldn’t “be an excuse for decades and decades of bad Democrat governance that have run these states into a financial predicament.”

“I don’t want to get ahead of the negotiations but I do want to emphasize he has mentioned sanctuary cities,” she added. “It is something he would like to see in phase four.”

McEnany’s remarks at the press briefing echo earlier statements made by President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday suggested that federal pandemic relief to states could hinge on their sanctuary city policies.

In remarks during an April 28 meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump listed a few possible caveats for federal funds to help states fighting COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, the novel coronavirus that emerged from China late last year.

“We’d have to talk about things like payroll tax cuts. We’d have to talk about things like sanctuary cities, as an example,” Trump added.

Trump also said a distinction should be drawn between states with funding shortfalls due to outbreak versus due to poor fiscal management.

“I think there’s a big difference with a state that lost money because of COVID and a state that’s been run very badly for 25 years. There’s a big difference, in my opinion,” he said.

Trump expanded on the theme at a meeting with business leaders, saying he wanted to include “sanctuary city adjustments” when distributing federal aid.

“The problem with the states is we’re not looking to recover 25 years of bad management and give them the money that they lost. It’s unfair to other states,” Trump said.

“Now if it’s COVID-related, I guess we could talk about it. But we’d want certain things also, including sanctuary city adjustments, because we have so many people in sanctuary cities, which I don’t even think are popular even by radical left folks, because what’s happening is people are being protected that shouldn’t be protected,” he said.

“A lot of bad things are happening with sanctuary cities,” Trump added, possibly referring to issues like reports of city authorities refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities or providing services to illegal aliens.

