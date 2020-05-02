https://www.westernjournal.com/firefighters-dig-furiously-30-minutes-rescue-small-trapped-dog/

As pet owners know, dogs are quite adept at placing themselves into bizarre predicaments, sometimes with destructive results.

A curious and impulsive dog paired with the great outdoors can lead to some difficult scenarios, such as the one this pooch from Connecticut got itself into when it somehow ended up trapped underneath a porch staircase.

Last week, Great Hill Hose Co. in Seymour, Connecticut, shared photos and a story of an unusual animal rescue that involved a thermal imaging camera and quite a bit of digging.

“Last night shortly after 11pm, Rescue 17 was requested to a house on Botsford Road for an animal rescue,” Great Hill Hose Co. wrote on social media.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a small dog had gotten stuck under the front porch,” the post continued.

No details were available on how or why the small dog ended up trapped in such tight quarters, leaving many wondering what events preceded the strange predicament.

According to a Facebook comment by Ethan Iott, who said he was on the scene, crews first used a thermal camera to figure out where the dog was located before they attempted a rescue.

The whiteish image on the upper center of the photo was the dog, Iott explained.

“This was taken on our thermal imaging camera, which scans for heat,” Iott said on Facebook.

“We lowered the camera into the first hole, and confirmed the little pup was stuck in back.”

Armed with enough information to attempt a safe rescue, crews got to work, wearing face masks and using lighting as they began to dig in the dark.

For the next 30 minutes, the dog had no choice but to wait patiently, likely reassured by rescuers that help was on the way and the fear would not last forever.

“Crews spent roughly half an hour digging to gain access and free the stuck pup and leash,” Great Hill Hose Co. wrote.

Firefighter Riley Cronin emerged with the dog cradled safely in his arms.

According to the post, the small pup was reunited with its owner, with everyone likely breathing a sigh of relief that the ordeal had a happy ending.

