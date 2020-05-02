https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/former-chinese-state-journalist-jailed-15-years-posting-negative-reports-communist-officials/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A journalist who had worked for some of China’s most powerful propaganda outlets has been jailed for 15 years after being accused of attacking the ruling Communist Party, a court has ruled.

Chen Jieren, a former editor-in-chief in the People’s Daily group, is said to have posted a series of ‘false’, ‘negative’ and ‘slanderous’ articles about officials on his social media accounts since 2015.

He then used the influence of his reports to extorted large sums of money from the officials, a regional court alleged in a statement yesterday.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

