President Donald Trump on Saturday cheered the news that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un had allegedly returned to public life.

“I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing images of Kim released by the North Korean state news agency.

I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well! https://t.co/mIWVeRMnOJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

Kim’s alleged appearance to open a fertilizer plant in North Korea disrupts several unconfirmed reports that he was either dead or at death’s door.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto first reported that Kim was “in grave danger” after a surgery, and NBC’s Katy Tur reported on Twitter that he was “brain dead” before deleting her message.

In recent days, Trump has played coy when asked about Kim’s health.

“I rather not comment on it yet … I don’t want to talk about it,” Trump told reporters on Friday when asked about Kim’s health as he left the White House for Camp David.

Trump and Kim have met three times in an ongoing effort to improve the relationship between the two countries and in the region.

The last time they met, in June 2019, the president stepped into North Korea to greet Kim and agreed to continue peace talks.

