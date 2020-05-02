https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-face-mask-vote-pandemic/2020/05/02/id/965766

The former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Saturday tweeted out a photo of wearing a black protective mask with the word “VOTE” written on it.

Clinton tweeted:

“No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem. I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring.”

Clinton’s tweet was meant to encourage people to be safe during the coronavirus pandemic and vote come election time in November.

Clinton continued with a tweet that read: “I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren,” adding with the hashtag #MaskingForAFriend.”

She tagged the tweet to the Pandemic Action Network, which works to fund future pandemic prevention and preparation.

