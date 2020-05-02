http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WCeziS5TizQ/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Attorney General Eric Holder commented on the allegations against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden by stating that Trump supporters are “trying to fan this thing” and that “all of these allegations have to be taken seriously, people who raise them should be treated sensitively.”

Holder said, “Well, I mean, it’s interesting that the people who are trying to fan this thing are the very people who support Donald Trump, and of course, who say nothing about allegations that have been raised, I think very credibly against Trump for a number of women over a great — a long period of time. I mean, all of these allegations have to be taken seriously, people who raise them should be treated sensitively. I’ve known Joe Biden for 20, 25 years, what has been described is inconsistent with the person who I’ve come to know and who I’ve worked with. I think the media is doing the correct job looking at the allegations, finding out a variety of things. I — the vice president has denied that it actually did occur, and as I said, his denial is consistent with the Joe Biden that I know.”

