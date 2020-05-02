https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/jeffrey-epstein-private-office-harvard-2008-conviction/

(NEW YORK POST) Jeffrey Epstein maintained his own private office on Harvard University’s campus for a decade after his 2008 conviction for sex crimes, red-faced officials at the Ivy League school admitted.

The disgraced financier had “unlimited access” to the university’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences until 2018, according to an investigative report issued by the school Friday.

Epstein used his own key card and campus passcode to make at least 40 visits to an office known as “Jeffrey’s Office” at the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics. He had showered the program with $6.5 million before he served time for soliciting sex with a minor.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

