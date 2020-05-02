https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/press-briefing-liberal-activist/2020/05/02/id/965736

President Donald Trump has done away with the daily coronavirus task force briefings, and it is likely for the best, because all of they have become is a sounding board for “liberal activists with microphones,” according to Republican strategist Jeffrey Lord on Newsmax TV.

“I have long since giving up the ghost with some of these people,” Lord told “Saturday Report.” “They’re not really members of the media; they’re Democratic, liberal activists with microphones and cameras.

“You watch these White House press briefings, good Lord, they’re totally out of control here.”

The media blames President Donald Trump for things he says, but Lord noted it does not matter what the president says, the media will twist it and damn the president if he does and damn him if he doesn’t.

“They can’t make up their minds,” Lord told host Grant Stinchfield. “When the president was going state by state deciding whether they should shut down or not, they wanted him in impose a national lockdown.

“Then, about a week later, when he said he might use his authority to open everything up, they wanted the governors to make this decision. They said the president was being authoritarian.”

It is the definition of hypocrisy to serve a liberal media agenda.

“Basically, if the president wants A, they want Z,” Lord conclude. “That’s just crazy.”

