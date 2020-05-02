https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/lindsey-graham-defends-joe-biden-never-seen-biden-anything-untoward-toward-woman-video/

Joe Biden can always count on his RINO buddy Lindsey Graham to jump to his defense.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham defended pervert Biden against Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations while talking to Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Tara Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

Hannity pointed out Tara Reade has corroboration, including witnesses, her mother’s call to Larry King on video and a contemporaneous report filed against Joe Biden.

Lindsey Graham went to bat for his friend Joe and said he’s traveled the world with the former VP and he’s ‘never seen him do anything untoward toward a woman.’

WATCH:

.@LindseyGrahamSC: “I’ve known Joe Biden for 20 years and have traveled the world with him. I’ve never seen him do anything untoward toward a woman” pic.twitter.com/qbNhrpP9dA — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 2, 2020

Perhaps Lindsey Graham has ignored the videos and photos of Joe groping women and children and sniffing babies.

