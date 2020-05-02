https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/495799-man-arrested-after-park-ranger-warning-crowd-to-disburse-gets

An Austin, Texas, man was arrested for pushing a park ranger into a lake Thursday, following the ranger’s attempt to disperse a crowd of people who were not complying with social distancing guidelines.

A video published to social media shows the officer telling a group of people to remain six feet apart, followed by a man jumping the ranger and bringing both of them into the water and then running away afterward, according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brandon James Hicks, 25, now faces charges for attempted assault on a public servant following the stunt.

Police responded to a call to assist the ranger, who was reportedly breaking up the crowd at Commons Ford Park due to unlawful smoking and drinking.

“Brandon’s intentional and reckless action could have caused the Ranger to strike his head on the dock as he was falling, and render himself unconscious in at least 3 feet of water where he could have drowned to death,” the affidavit said.

The person filming the incident indicated that the park ranger was being friendly to the crowd, adding that they were glad Hicks was arrested, the report added.

“The park ranger was actually being really sweet and understanding before,” the witness said.

