On Wednesday, Stillwater, Oklahoma, Mayor Will Joyce signed an emergency proclamation permitting certain “non-essential” businesses and organizations to begin reopening on May 1.

Among the businesses allowed to open their doors are hair and nail salons, gyms, museums, movie theaters, bowling alleys, restaurants, and pet groomers. The emergency proclamation provides each business with hygiene and distancing guidelines specific to their industry.

Almost across the board, the proclamation asked for the wearing of masks or facial coverings.

For example, for salons and spas, the text reads: “Establishment employees/workers/booth renters shall wear face coverings at all times while providing services in the establishment. Clients shall wear face coverings to the extent possible while receiving services and/or should be supplied with a clean towel to hold over their mouth and nose.”

For gyms, the text reads: “Patrons shall wear face coverings while they are on the premises, especially if they are working in close contact with coaches, trainers, or third parties.”

Apparently, the face covering guidelines were so burdensome to customers that some reportedly lashed out at store employees, according to City Manager Norman McNickle.

“In the short time beginning on May 1, 2020, that face coverings have been required for entry into stores/restaurants, store employees have been threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse,” McNickle said in a statement. “In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm. This has occurred in three short hours and in the face of clear medical evidence that face coverings helps contain the spread of COVID-19.”

As a result of these alleged acts of verbal and physical abuse, Mayor Joyce walked the guidelines back on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Joyce stated in part:

But we had a bit of false start today on face coverings. Masks are an easy and effective way to slow the spread and keep our recovery stays on track. It’s a tricky issue, not because a mask rule is unconstitutional (it’s clearly not), but because it’s so difficult to enforce… I knew there would be some objections, but I did not expect physical confrontations with employees and threatening phone calls to city hall. I hate that our businesses and their employees had to deal with abuse today, and I apologize for putting them in that position. I am not the kind of person who backs down from bullies, but I also will not send someone else to fight the battle for me. I issued a revised order this afternoon to correct this problem, and we will continue to reevaluate our approach to face coverings… To the people who resort to threats and intimidation when asked to take a simple step to protect your community: shame on you. Our freedom as Americans comes with responsibilities, too.

In his statement, McNickle echoed the idea that requiring face masks was not “unconstitutional,” adding that businesses have a right to “require a face covering as a condition to entry” and that customers don’t “have unfettered right of entry” to private property.

However, in trying to balance the safety of employees with the reopening of businesses, McNickle said that the city will “now be asking our local stores and business to encourage, but not require, patrons to cover their faces.”

The Daily Wire reached out to the Stillwater Police Department for comment on reports of harassment from businesses, but we have not received a reply as of publication.

