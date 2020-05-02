https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/michael-jordan-offered-100-million-appear-event-2-hours-says-no/

(CNN) NBA superstar Michael Jordan may have retired years ago, but his off-court appeal remains as strong as ever.

The former Chicago Bulls star has largely stayed out of the limelight since he walked away from basketball nearly two decades ago. So much so, he once turned down a jaw-dropping amount of money for use of his name and likeness, and a two-hour appearance at an event, his former agent said this week.

David Falk appeared on WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio,” where he discussed how picky his famous client was when it came to projects.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

