http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LDWddVSPT9s/

A frustrated Michigan pilot flew an “F U” pattern over Grand Rapids to spell out his message to Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about her lockdown order.

Ed Frederick, 45, spent an hour charting out the flightpath to give his simple message to Whitmer over her handling of the coronavirus, with an arrow pointing directly at the governor’s mansion, according to Flightaware.

Frederick said he was inspired to take a trip in his propeller plane Friday morning after Whitmer announced she would be extending the state’s stay-at-home order through May 28.

“It’s a power trip,” Frederick told the New York Post. “The government, no matter Democrats or Republicans, always seem like they’re trying to do something just to prove they’re doing something, without weighing the ramifications.”

Frederick, who lives just outside Grand Rapids, says he is a small business owner along with his sister and thought a shutdown was unnecessary for the entire state, considering how most of the cases were clustered around Detroit.

“That’s been an issue for a lot of people in the rural counties,” he added. “There are 82 counties, but really only four need to be locked down.”

Frederick’s flight came the day after armed protesters stormed the Michigan capitol building.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

