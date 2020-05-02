https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-woman-accuses-joe-biden-of-sexually-harassing-her-when-she-was-just-14-years-old

A second woman went public on Friday with claims that Joe Biden sexually harassed her more than a decade ago when she was just 14 years old.

Eva Murry, who is now 26, told Law&Crime about the alleged incident, which she said occurred in 2008. Murry is the niece of former Republican Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell, who challenged Biden for his Senate seat in 2008.

From Law&Crime:

The woman, Eva Murry, told Law&Crime that Biden complimented her on the size of her breasts at the First State Gridiron Dinner & Show in 2008, a long-running roast of and party for politicians, journalists and prominent business figures held each year in Delaware. Murry says she remembers the event occurring sometime around May of that year. One friend and her sister said that Murry told her details of the alleged incident more or less immediately after it happened. Four other friends of Murry’s said they were told about the incident, with the same details, between two and three years after it originally occurred.

“I remember walking into the lobby and being in awe of all the people in such fancy clothes. Our two parties of people gravitated towards each other and everyone started saying their hellos. When it was Biden and my aunt’s turn to say hello he quickly turned to me and asked how old I was,” Murry told Law&Crime.

“I replied with my age and he replied with the comment ‘Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!’ I was confused but it was definitely weird, he looked me up and down and hovered his eyes on my chest so I had some clue [about] the notion of his comment but didn’t fully understand at the time,” she explained. “We quickly separated from his area after the encounter.”

Murry said she only attended a few other campaign events with her aunt after the alleged incident with Biden, and described feeling anxious or sick upon seeing him.

“I feel his comments were verbal sexual harassment,” Murry told Law&Crime. “I think I was too naive to realize exactly what it meant at the time but I vividly remember the uncomfortable feeling I had in the pit of my stomach during the whole encounter. It wasn’t Biden’s words alone that made me so uncomfortable, it was the look, the tone, the whole general vibe was off.”

Murry also said her accusations are not politically motivated.

“No man or woman should get away with acting that way and that is what this boils down to,” she said.

The new allegations came just hours after Biden addressed Tara Reade’s allegations for the first time. Reade alleges that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked in his U.S. Senate office in the early 1990s. Biden denies Reade’s accusations.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to Murry’s allegations, Law&Crime reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

