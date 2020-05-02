http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1GQVdcj7oXI/

According to Newport Beach, CA Mayor Will O’Neill, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) decision to close Orange County, CA beaches had little to do with science and data and more to do with political pressure.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Friday, O’Neill decried Newsom’s order, pointing to hospital data and unused ventilators.

“Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom closed 43 miles of Orange County beaches, not because of data, but because of politics,” he said. “In our local hospital, we have 475 beds. They have never treated more than 25 people at any given time, and yesterday they had nine people that they were treating, and only 1% of their ventilators were being used.”

“This has nothing to do with data, and it has everything to do with politics,” O’Neill proclaimed.

O’Neill argued Newsom’s decision came without consulting him and suggested that he looked at misleading photography.

“I think what our governor did was — he looked up photographs that were showing a mile of beach condensed into about a meter. It looked like everyone was on top of each other. But he should’ve called me.”

