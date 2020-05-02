http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/me_jE8MJO_U/

Pop superstar Pink on Friday took aim at Americans protesting the overreaching lockdown orders across the country, pondering if “we should protest the protesters” and asking if officials should “hand out waivers for people to sign that says if they get sick they wave [sic] their right to healthcare.”

Maybe we should all protest the protesters?Hand out waivers for people to sign that says if they get sick they wave their right to healthcare.then they also agree to pay hospital bills of any single person they come in contact with. I feel like I’m living in the movie IDIOCRACY. — P!nk (@Pink) May 2, 2020

Actress-comedienne Sandra Bernhard agreed with the “What About Us” singer’s sentiments.

i’ve been saying that for week, if you willfully endanger yourself or those around you, you must relinquish your right to medical care, full stop https://t.co/L8buHQo0ZE — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) May 2, 2020

To date, roughly 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the last six weeks. And in many states seeing relatively low positive coronavirus cases, lawmakers have kept businesses closed.

As a result, Americans took to the streets on Friday to take part in the MAGA May Day freedom rallies planned across the country, organized to send a message to “local and state government tyrants” that it is time to responsibly reopen the country and allow people to return to work.

Protests also bubbled up last week in key 2020 states like Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, as governors began outlining their varying approaches to reopening their respective states.

One protest in Los Angeles City Hall on Friday drew hundreds who challenged Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) stay-at-home orders. People honked their horns and waved patriotic signs donning the messages, “Freedom is essential” and “Church is essential,” as Breitbart News detailed.

