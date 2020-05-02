https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/rudy-giuliani-joe-biden-smelling-little-girls-hair-video/

Former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani joined Jesse Watters on Saturday night to discuss the sexual abuse allegations by Tara Reade against Joe Biden.

During the interview Rudy reminded Jesse Watters of Joe Biden’s numerous pay-for-play scandals with Ukraine, China, Romania, etc as US Senator and Vice President.

Joe Biden’s crackhead son Hunter Biden nailed down a $1.5 billion contract with a Chinese firm while traveling with dad to China on Air Force Two.

Rudy ended his takedown of Joe Biden with this, “What is he doing smelling little girls’ hair? Who does that?”

Joe Biden does that.

Via Watters’ World:

