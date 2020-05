https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/serial-rapist-cannot-deported-sweden-sas-child-refugee/

(NATIONAL FILE) A Burundian man, who has been convicted of multiple sexual assault cases in Sweden, has had his deportation blocked because he entered the country as a child refugee.

Bashiri Sahabu, 29, has been accused and convicted of a string of eight depraved sexual assaults, including rape.

