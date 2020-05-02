https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/tara-reade-says-biden-complaint-wouldnt-include-specifics-allegation/

(NEW YORK POST) Tara Reade’s 1993 complaint against Joe Biden, which she says was filed to the Congressional Personnel Office, does not include any explicit accusations of sexual assault.

“I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable,” Reade told the Associated Press Friday. “I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

Reade, a former Senate staffer, has accused Biden of pressing her up against a wall and sexually assaulting her 27 years ago.

