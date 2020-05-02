http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/mfDxRpnNKyU/teledildonic-sales-soar-lovers-parted-21918876

Coronavirus is changing everything about society. And so that means it’s changing sex.

While some people are still managing to meet up for sex – one cheeky couple was pictured getting down and dirty on Brighton beach just last week – many more have been separated by lockdown.

And they’re using technology to bridge the gap.

Ashton Egner, communications manager for sex tech pioneers Kiiroo, told Daily Star Online that more people are searching for teledildonics technology.

He said: “There has been an uptick in chatter on social networks with couples …and singles… searching for new ways to connect with one another.

Ashton said the section on Kiiroo’s website offering advice on long-distance relationship topics had seen a lot more traffic in the past couple of months: “We have also seen a rise in people searching for partnered ‘toy control’ using our products,” he said.

Sex tech expert Eleanor Hancock told us that when there are obstacles to physical togetherness, people will turn to all sort of technology to fix that: “The impact of self-isolation hasn’t just been the physical limitations and restrictions.

“Many people have been left alone and this has changed people’s lives drastically.”.

Eleanor thinks that the changes we are making now will probably remain part of our sexual landscape for a long time to come.

She said: “People who were dating or seeing people before the lockdown have been unable to physically be with each other for some time, and dating apps are starting to incorporate the idea of virtual ‘dates’ through Skype, Houseparty, Facetime and Zoom.

“This means we are seeing a shift in how we organise and build our relationships using technology.”

She says that teledildonics – electronic sex toys which allow people to ‘connect’ over the internet – is also likely to increase in popularity as the lockdown continues.

She said: “Sex technology is an extension of these communications, so self-isolation has highlighted the importance of preserving touch.”

Sex tech doesn’t always need to be the latest teledildonics gear. Kit Richardson, a sex educator at the Museum of Sex, told the New York Post that she’s getting “sexier than ever” using nothing more advanced than a mobile phone.

She says she loves “sexting with someone you may never meet,” or just talking dirty with strangers: “Quarantine has turned me into the quaran-queen of phone sex!” she says. “There are some accents that really get me hot and bothered.”

Kit, who is stuck in Iceland until the pandemic ends, told vice.com that Skype sex has kept her relationship with her Manchester-based girlfriend alive: “Intimacy doesn’t have to be physical,” she says.

“Use toys on yourself while your partner watches, tell each other what you want to do to each other down the phone, find ways to get each other off on video – whatever!”

In a recent YouGov survey, 7% of Brits say they are having more sex during lockdown. But for younger people, who are less likely to live with their partners, the numbers are more disappointing: Some 39% of 18-24 year olds and 21% of 25-49 year olds say they have been having less sex since movement restrictions were imposed.

We still don’t know for certain how long the lockdown will continue, and even when it’s lifted, the threat of a second wave of Covid-19 means that there could be a second or third lockdown in the future.

Kiirroo’s sales data suggests that people are stocking up on the real essentials – not tinned tomatoes and toilet roll, but teledildonic sex toys.

