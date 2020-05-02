https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/texas-1st-nursing-home-treat-covid-19-hydroxychloroquine-sees-success/

(KTBC) “This is an experience of a lifetime,” said Dr. Robin Armstrong. “This is something we will probably never experience again.”

Dr. Armstrong and others at the Resort at Texas City Nursing home knew time wasn’t on their side.

“Two of our residents had symptoms and that’s when we tested everybody,” said nursing home Executive Director Jan Piveral.

56 residents and 33 staff members were COVID-19 positive.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

