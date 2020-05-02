http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/DpnxL6U_im0/the-week-in-pictures-nork-diversion-edition.php

My hunch about Kim Jong Un is that he’s hiding out in a remote, undisclosed location to avoid contracting the coronavirus, but can’t dare show his face without provoking a backlash among the rest of the Nork elite along whom the virus is rumored to be running rampant. Better to cultivate uncertainty and confusion. Meanwhile, Joe Biden came out of hiding, tan, rested, and ready. Um. . .

You just know this is how they’ll cover it. . .

Never forget.

Headlines of the week:

And finally. . .

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...