In late February, nearly a month after Presient Trump banned travel from China to the United States in January, the CDC terrorized Americans by claiming the Wuhan coronavirus had a mortality rate of 2.3% at its epicenter.

The CDC compared the coronavirus mortality rate of 2.3% to the seasonal flu mortality rate of 0.1%.

Two weeks later WHO leader, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, sparked a global panic when he claimed the COVID-19 had a 3.4% mortality rate and then compared that number to the annual estimated seasonal flu mortality rate of 0.1%.

These irresponsible and completely inaccurate statements led to the greatest economic crash since the Great Depression.

30 million Americans are currently unemployed due to the crisis and the number is growing each week.

On Friday the CDC equated the Wuhan coronavirus to the seasonal flu.

The COVID-19 hospitalization rates are “similar to” those in the 65 and older category during “recent high severity influenza seasons.”

And the COVID-19 hospitalizations for children 17 and under is MUCH LOWER than the seasonal flu hospitalization rates during recent influenza seasons.

The COVID-19 is LESS DANGEROUS to children than a typical influenza!

CDC equates covid19 & flu, 5/1/20: covid19 hospitalization rates are “similar to” those in >65 yo’s during “recent high severity influenza seasons” & for children (0-17) “much lower than flu hosp rates during recent influenza seasons” (h/t @ElonBachman) https://t.co/8sAdxRPlK6 pic.twitter.com/G2RGnNCZU6 — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 2, 2020

And just think — We destroyed out economy for this!

