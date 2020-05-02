http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/MtuBfppkG_s/game-of-thrones-the-mountain-world-record-deadlift-hafthor-julius-bjornsson-watch-live-a9495536.html

The actor who played the Mountain in Game of Thrones has successfully deadlifted more than any other human in history later.

Icelandic star Hafthor Júlíus Björnsson, who won fans for his portrayal of the towering Clegane brother in the HBO series, deadlifted 1,104 lbs live – that’s 501kg – live.

The previous record was 1,102 lbs, which was lifted by Eddie Hall in 2016.

Björnsson​ has been sharing his experience of training for the attempt on his YouTube channel.

In 2018, he was named the World’s Strongest Man. He finished silver at the contest in the past two years.





In 2017, Björnsson​ told Entertainment Weekly about the bizarre requests he kept receiving from fans of Game of Thrones.

One fan asked him to “squeeze [their] eyes out” in reference to a famous season four scene in which his character is shown doing exactly this to another.

“That’s very popular,” he added. “Or pick them up over my head. But the most popular is to squeeze their eyes out.”

You can stream Björnsson’s world record attempt here.

