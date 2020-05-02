https://www.theblaze.com/news/trey-gowdy-skewers-the-fbi-over-flynn-interview

Former congressman Trey Gowdy skewered the Federal Bureau of Investigation over revelations about the motivations behind the questioning of Mike Flynn that led to his arrest.

Gowdy spoke to Martha McCallum on Fox News on Friday about the case. He said that the FBI did not treat the questioning of Flynn in the proper manner.

“[I]f it is routine, then why didn’t they apply the same standard that they did to Hillary Clinton that they did to Michael Flynn?” he demanded.

Gowdy went through some of the facts of the timeline of the case against Flynn.

“That’s the fundamental question. Were you investigating a crime, the Logan Act, which there’s never been a prosecution under that act, or were you conducting a counter-intelligence investigation?” Gowdy continued.

“If it’s a criminal interview, then why did you treat him so differently from the way you treated Hillary Clinton?” he asked.

“Remember, Martha, she had a medium-sized law firm in the room with her!” he added. “They gave the questions to her lawyers before they interviewed her, and they most assuredly told her there’s a consequence for lying, none of which they did for Michael Flynn!”

Gowdy went on to say that he agreed with the conclusion from some that the FBI was seeking to entrap Flynn in order to gain information with which they could damage President Donald Trump.

“I have every expectation they wanted to flip Flynn on the president, the problem was no one with the campaign was colluding with Russia!” he continued.

“Martha, this is not the department of let’s see if we can get away with it! And it’s not the department of let’s see who we can get fired! It is the Department of Justice!” Gowdy concluded.

Gowdy shrunk from saying that he believed there would be prosecution against the FBI agents he was criticizing, but added that perhaps people could begin to refuse to speak to the FBI as a way to avoid possible biased prosecution.

Here are the comments from Gowdy:

