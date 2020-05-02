https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/05/02/trump-approval-surges-with-record-support-from-independents-n387609

Despite weeks of excessively biased negative media coverage, which included false stories that Trump told Americans to drink bleach or inhale Lysol to fight the coronavirus, Trump’s approval rating in the highly respected Gallup poll bounced back up from the previous survey two weeks ago to match his all-time high of 49 percent approval.

Sarah Matthews, the deputy press secretary for Trump campaign, told the Washington Examiner, “Americans want to see their president out front and leading in a time of crisis, and that’s exactly what President Trump is doing. He understands these are challenging times for the American people, which is why he has left no stone unturned and unleashed an unprecedented, whole of America approach to defeat this virus.”

Trump’s surge in approval is thanks to an increase in support from independents. “Most of the variation in Trump’s recent job approval rating is among independents,” explained Gallup. “In the current poll, 47% of independents approve of the job he is doing as president, the highest Gallup has measured for the group to date. 93% of Republicans and 8% of Democrats approve of the job Trump is doing.”

Trump’s approval in the RealClearPolitics average is still underwater, with 50.8 percent disapproving, and 44.1 percent approving.

Gallup’s latest survey on the coronavirus pandemic shows that Americans are divided on his response to the coronavirus, with 50 percent approving (a ten percent drop from March) and 48 percent disapproving.

