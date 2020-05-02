https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-bashing-fired-general-mcchrystal-advising-far-left-group-defeat-disinfo-best-way-silence-censor-trump-supporters/

Leftist group Defeat Disinfo is planning to deploy an online army to counter efforts to promote Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

Because have 95% of the fake news media and 100% of the tech control and censorship is NOT ENOUGH!

The group is being advised by Trump-hater General Stanley McChristal, who was fired for questioning Obama’s lack of leadership skills.

McChrystal is a Hillary supporter.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Conservative Superstar CANDACE OWENS Is Suspended from Twitter! – After Challenging Tyrannical Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer!

The group wants to shut down positive comments about President Trump online and silence Trump supporters… sort of like Google, Facebook and Twitter!

It is amazing that the fascist left controls 95% of the airwaves and print in this country but still gets thumped by the few voices out there promoting the truth.

Today’s left will not tolerate any opposition to their insane socialist ambitions.

SFGate reported:

A new Democratic-aligned political action committee advised by retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the former head of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, is planning to deploy technology originally developed to counter Islamic State propaganda in service of a domestic political goal – to combat online efforts to promote President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The group, Defeat Disinfo, will use artificial intelligence and network analysis to map discussion of the president’s claims on social media. It will seek to intervene by identifying the most popular counter-narratives and boosting them through a network of more than 3.4 million influencers across the country – in some cases paying users with large followings to take sides against the president. The initiative reflects fears within the Democratic Party that Trump’s unwavering digital army may help sustain him through the pandemic, as it has through past controversies, even as the economy craters, tens of thousands have died, and Trump suffers in the polls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

