(POLITICO) President Donald Trump has never viewed Camp David with the same reverence as his own properties.

But after 34 days confined to the West Wing, the Maryland retreat Trump once called “rustic” suddenly seems like a stellar weekend getaway.

Over nearly two days, Trump is expected to meet with his chief of staff Mark Meadows and other top advisers like Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to plan for his televised coronavirus town hall at the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday night and weigh various tax policy and regulatory proposals to boost the economy, according to interviews with half a dozen senior administration officials and Republicans close to the White House. It’s all part of the White House’s broader strategy of shifting its coronavirus message to an economic one — a move the president’s political advisers believe plays more to his strengths as a former real estate developer.

