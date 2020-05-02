https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/trump-signs-executive-order-shielding-nations-power-grid-attack/

(ZERO HEDGE) President Trump on Friday signed the Executive Order on Securing the United States Bulk-Power System over threats foreign adversaries could exploit vulnerabilities in the nation’s power supply network.

The executive order identifies emerging threats by America’s adversaries as they could be plotting attacks. The order establishes a task force to defend the power grid from attacks and interlinks various governmental agencies to share vital information about the network. It also prohibits the use of equipment for the power grid that is manufactured by a foreign adversary.

