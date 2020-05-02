https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-gallup-approval-rating

President Donald Trump’s approval rating hit an all-time high in a new Gallup survey as support from independents surges despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Gallup released its latest presidential job approval survey on Friday, which showed 47% of independents endorse Trump’s job performance in the White House. This was up from 39% approval on April, and is the highest mark Trump has received from independents during his presidency.

Overall, Trump received a 49% approval rating from all respondents, which matches his all-time high in mid-March. Trump’s approval rating surged six points since the last Gallup presidential job approval survey from two weeks ago. There was 47% who disapproved of Trump.

The poll found that 93% of Republicans approved of the job Trump has been doing, versus 8% of Democrats.

Americans are split straight down the middle when asked if Trump is handling the COVID-19 pandemic correctly. Gallup found that 50% approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus situation, down 10% from last month’s poll. Approval from Republicans on Trump’s coronavirus actions is at 91%, 50% for independents, and 11% for Democrats.

Trump touted the positive approval rating on Twitter with a Saturday morning tweet.

“96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! Also, just out, highest ever Approval Rating overall in the new Gallup Poll, and shows ‘Trump beating Sleepy Joe Biden.'”

Gallup surveyed 1,016 U.S. adults by telephone from April 14 to 28. The poll has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

