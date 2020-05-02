https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/trumps-approval-rating-hits-time-high/

(THE BLAZE) President Donald Trump’s approval rating hit an all-time high in a new Gallup survey as support from independents surges despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Gallup released its latest presidential job approval survey on Friday, which showed 47% of independents endorse Trump’s job performance in the White House. This was up from 39% approval on April, and is the highest mark Trump has received from independents during his presidency.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

