Conservative firebrand Candace Owens was suspended on Twitter after she encouraged Michigan residents to defy “governor-turned-dictator” Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders and “go to work.”

Owens on Friday targeted Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who faced pushback in protests over her stay-at-home executive orders.

“Apparently [Whitmer] believes she is a duly elected dictator of a socialist country,” Owens said in a tweet that has now been removed.

“The people of Michigan need to stand up to her. Open your businesses. Go to work. The police think she’s crazy too. They are not going to arrest 10,000,000 people for going to work.”

Twitter ruled the tweet violated the platform’s guidelines; she is appealing.

One America News Network reporter Alex Salvi tweeted a screengrab of the offending post.

“I unequivocally stand by every single word of my tweet,” the 31-year-old Owens told the Washington Examiner.

“If [New York Democratic Rep.] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can use Twitter’s platform to encourage workers to walk out and boycott — I should be allowed to encourage lawful citizens to resume work. The only person breaking any laws is governor-turned-dictator Gretchen Whitmer, who is impoverishing millions, ignoring the votes of her state legislature, and as a result, rolling over the constitutionally protected rights of Michigan citizens.”

She added the social media platform “was unable or unwilling to provide me with any specific rule that I violated, which is why I have appealed their decision.”

“While I am not an expert on Twitter TOS, I cannot see how suggesting people ought to work would be a violation of anything other than socialist reverie,” she told the news outlet.

Twitter on April 1 updated its guidelines, stating “We’ll continue to prioritize removing content when it has a clear call to action that could directly pose a risk to people’s health or well-being.”

