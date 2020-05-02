https://www.dailywire.com/news/two-new-sources-claim-tara-reade-told-them-about-aspects-of-joe-biden-allegation

As the hashtag #TaraReadeIsALiar continues to gain ground on social media along with #IBelieveBiden, two new sources have come forward claiming that Tara Reade told them about Joe Biden’s alleged sexual improprieties in the 1990s.

According to the Associated Press, two new people, both of whom wished to remain anonymous, said that Reade spoke of Biden’s behavior prior to her going public.

From the report:

The AP has also spoken to two additional people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect their families’ privacy, who said Reade had told them about aspects of her allegations against Biden years ago. One friend, who knew Reade in 1993, said Reade told them about the alleged assault when it happened. The second friend met Reade more than a decade after the alleged incident and confirmed that Reade had a conversation with the friend in 2007 or 2008 about experiencing sexual harassment from Biden while working in his Senate office.

In March, Tara Reade claimed that then-Senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she served as an aide in his Senate offices during the Clinton administration. She has since detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with the Washington, D.C., police department. A former neighbor of Reade and Reade’s brother have both publicly stated that Reade told them of the alleged assault in the 1990s. Recently surfaced evidence also suggests that Reade’s mother called into CNN’s Larry King in the 1990s to complain about a prominent senator with whom her daughter had “problems.”

Though multiple people have reportedly corroborated Reade’s account, other staffers with whom she worked at the time have disputed her claim, as reported by Fox News.

“Reade claimed she told three of Biden’s other staff members about harassment, although none of them reportedly said they remembered hearing those allegations from her,” the outlet noted.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Reade said that she did not explicitly accuse Biden of sexual assault or harassment when she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office.

“I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable,” Reade told the outlet. “I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

Initially, the Associated Press published the headline, “AP Exclusive: Harassment, assault absent in Biden complaint.” However, the outlet changed the headline after Reade publicly denounced it as false.

The Associated Press later changed the headline to say, “Reade: ‘I didn’t use sexual harassment’ in Biden complaint.”

An editor’s note at the bottom of the article also stated, “The headline of this story was changed for clarity and to incorporate a direct quote from Reade.”

