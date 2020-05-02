https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/tyranny-oregon-gov-kate-brown-extends-lockdown-july-6-despite-ranking-40th-state-coronavirus-list-104-deaths-state-4-million/

Several states reopened at least partially on Friday May 1st after the six-week-long Fauci lockdown.

But Democrat-led Oregon is not one of them.

Oregon, a state with 4.14 million residents did not reopen on Friday.

In fact, the liberal state is not reopening anytime soon.

Far Left Oregon Governor Kate Brown is extending the state’s lockdown until JULY 6th!

TWO MORE MONTHS!



https://t.co/jFUXahJ8hm Oregon Declaration of Emergency extended to July 6th! Wutttttt? — l E T 17 (@Inevitable_ET) May 2, 2020

Oregon is ranked 40th in US coronavirus deaths. 40TH!

The state has had 104 deaths and ranks next to South Dakota, a state that NEVER shut down!



This does not make sense on any level.

The Governor is a complete loon and tyrant!

And the people of Oregon will allow her to destroy their state.

