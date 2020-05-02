https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/update-democrat-lawmaker-says-tara-reade-lying-position-womans-vagina-top-biden-supporter-democrat-star/

As reported earlier — New Hampshire state Rep. Democrat Richard Komi weighed in on the Tara Reade accusations against Joe Biden on Friday.

Tara Reade accused Joe Biden of kissing her and penetrating her with his finger when she worked for him as a staffer in 1993.

Biden was forced to respond to the allegations Friday on “Morning Joe.”

Richard Komi does not believe Tara Reade because of the female anatomy.

This proud Democrat went to Twitter to post his thoughts on the accusations against Sleepy Joe.

Richard Komi: “Judging by the position of the female vagina, it will not be easy for anyone to just put their finger into the vagina unless their is some Cooperation from the female herself.”

Komi later pulled the tweet.

Richard Komi is a Joe Biden supporter and prominent Democrat in New Hampshire.

Komi has appeared with several top Democrats including Obama and Crooked Hillary.

Here are more photos of Richard Komi making the rounds in Democrat circles.

