Back in February, a seal was found near the Assateague State Park in Maryland. He was underweight, dehydrated, wounded and fighting infection.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore rescued the poor creature, dubbed him “Huckleberry Finn,” and got to work helping him get better and stronger.

On Wednesday, he was finally healthy enough to go back into the wild, and was released in the same area he was picked up.

The aquarium shared photos of his release, which was a quiet affair, but has now been seen by many people.

A video has also made the rounds, and it shows Huck slowly venturing out of his cage before crawling across the sand and plunging into the waves, his return a testament to the hard work put in by the rescue center staff.

“Yesterday, a small group from our Animal Rescue team traveled to Assateague State Park to release our grey seal patient, Huckleberry Finn!” they shared on Thursday.

“Huck, who came to us for rehabilitation in late February, was treated for extreme dehydration and malnourishment. He’s now back at home in the ocean 30 pounds heavier and a stronger swimmer than before!”

“Our remaining grey seal Pippi Longstocking continues to receive care at our Animal Care and Rescue Center. Stay tuned for an update on her soon!”

According to The Dispatch, each year the aquarium selects a theme to use to name all their rehabbed critters. This year, the theme was “beloved children’s book characters,” so they’ve had Amelia Bedelia, Huck Finn and Pippi Longstocking.

Amelia Bedelia was released in March, and Pippi Longstocking is staying at the aquarium a bit longer until she’s ready to make it on her own.

“While the staff will miss watching Huck and fellow rescued seal Pippi interact like siblings, they know he is ready to return to his natural habitat and that his feisty personality will serve him well,” the aquarium said, according to WJZ.

On its post, the Baltimore National Aquarium also mentioned it is happy to accept donations to help fund rehab efforts.

“For those who would like to support our work during closure, including caring for animal rescue patients like Huck, please visit aqua.org/donate!” the post said.

