A Kentucky toddler reciting the contents of Psalm 23 has gone viral, according to a Facebook video of the encounter.

“Y’all…my baby misses church so much! We have bible study MULTIPLE times a week (she leads it lol)!! #TeamKentucky #TogetherAtHome #ToddlerLife #TwitterSawItFirst,” the toddler’s mother, Alaina Newman, wrote in the caption.

The toddler recited the passages of Psalm 23 in the King James Version (KJV) of the Bible:

1 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. 3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. 5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.

Newman’s video has been viewed more than 1.7 million times and shared more than 155,000 times as of Saturday on Facebook.

Reciting the Bible verse at any age is no feat. A 111-year-old woman suffering from dementia also went viral for reciting Psalm 23. Her video was viewed more than 1.6 million times and shared more than 40,000 times.

