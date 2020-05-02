https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-video-exposes-joe-biden-flip-flopping-stance-believing-women-now-credibly-accused-sexual-assault/

For years, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pretended to be an advocate for women who are victims of sexual assault.

During the Senate hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Biden called for the FBI to investigate the claims of sexual assault made against Kavanaugh.

Biden has said that all women who come forward with allegations of sexual assault need to be believed because they are “brave.”

But now that former staffer Tara Reade has credibly accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, he no longer thinks we should believe all women.

WATCH this video to see how pathetically Biden has flip-flopped on the issue:

Facebook



